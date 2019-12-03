Cyber Monday online sales hit record $9.4 billion, boosted by late-night spending spree, Adobe says

A U.S. Postal Service (U.S.P.S.) worker unpacks packages from a truck on December 02, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Cyber Monday shoppers are on track to spend a record $9.4 billion on online purchases, a nearly 19 percent jump from one year ago, following strong Black Friday sales purchases of $7.2 billion.

Cyber Monday shoppers spent a record $9.4 billion online, up 19.7% from a year ago, according to data released by Adobe Analytics.

Adobe, which monitors the online transactions of 80 of the top 100 web retailers in the United States, was initially predicting that Cyber Monday online sales would hit $9.4 billion but preliminary results suggested that sales fell short of estimates.

But the numbers got a boost from late night shoppers. Between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., consumers spent $2.9 billion online — nearly a third of the day's total revenue.

E-commerce giant Amazon did not release any data about its Cyber Monday sales but said that the top categories sold on its site were toys, home, fashion and health and personal care. Top toys sold between Black Friday and Cyber Monday included Monopoly Game: Disney Frozen 2 Edition and Lego Star Wars Darth Vader's Castle.

Adobe is forecasting that online sales for the entire holiday season will hit $143.8 billion. So far, shoppers have spent $81.5 billion online between Nov. 1 and Dec. 2, according to Adobe.

Online shopping on Black Friday hit a record of $5.4 billion, up 22.3% from a year ago, Adobe said. But both Thanksgiving and Black Friday online sales fell short of Adobe's inital estimates.