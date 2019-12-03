California Rep. Duncan Hunter pleads guilty to single felony count of misuse of campaign funds

U.S. Representative Duncan Hunter arrives at court where he was expected to plead guilty to federal charges stemming from allegations that he and his wife misused campaign funds in San Diego, California, U.S., December 3, 2019.

California Rep. Duncan Hunter pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court to a single felony count of misuse of campaign funds, Reuters reported.

He and his wife were charged with 60 criminal counts of campaign finance violations in August 2018. They were under fire for allegedly misusing campaign funds on personal items like vacations, gas and groceries.

Hunter had denied any wrongdoing, initially pleading not guilty and labeling his prosecution a "witch hunt."

But Margaret Hunter, his wife and former campaign treasurer, took a plea deal earlier this year, admitting to her role in the scandal and agreeing to testify against her husband. That put pressure on the congressman to strike his own deal.

Hunter, a Republican representing California's 50th Congressional District, indicated he would not run for re-election.

Federal Election Commission finance rules prohibit using campaign funds for personal use.

Hunter's trial was scheduled for Jan. 22. The California lawmaker, who's about to turn 43 this Saturday, did not immediately reply to a request for comment from CNBC.