House Democrats' impeachment report accuses Trump of obstruction, other misconduct

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) delivers closing remarks at the end of an impeachment inquiry hearing in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 21, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Democrats on Tuesday publicly released a new report accusing President Donald Trump of soliciting Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election for his benefit and obstructing the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.

The 300-page report alleges that, "In furtherance of this scheme, President Trump conditioned official acts on a public announcement by the new Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, of politically-motivated investigations" into former Vice President Joe Biden, currently a top presidential candidate, and his son Hunter.

"In pressuring President Zelensky to carry out his demand, President Trump withheld a White House meeting desperately sought by the Ukrainian President, and critical U.S. military assistance to fight Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine," the report says.

The report, written by the Democratic members of the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees, came on the eve of the next phase of the impeachment probe, where the House Judiciary Committee is expected to draft formal articles of impeachment against Trump.

The Democrat-led House Intelligence Committee plans to vote to formally issue the report, which is still technically in draft form.