How to make the most of Giving Tuesday

Charitable donations generally kick into high gear on "Giving Tuesday," a single day specifically focused on charity in the shopping-heavy week after Thanksgiving.

Since its start, the #GivingTuesday effort has raised more than $1 billion online in the U.S. alone.

And yet, the new tax law has taken its toll.

In terms of total dollars, giving is at an all-time high. However, the percentage of Americans who donate to charity has gone down, according to Una Osili, associate dean for research and international programs at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

The decline in giving by individuals comes after the new tax law, which took effect in 2018, reduced the tax incentives of giving for many households.

"Dollars up, donors down," she said.

Last year's fourth-quarter losses in the stock market also played a role, according to a report by the Chicago-based non-profit Giving USA.

Early numbers for 2019 found further decreases in charitable giving and in the overall number of donors, according to a second-quarter report by the Fundraising Effectiveness Project.

With fewer people giving, it's even more important to make the most of those donations and build up from there, according to Peter Lipsett, a vice president of DonorsTrust, a donor-advised fund based in Alexandria, Virginia.

"Charitable giving is a habit, it is a muscle you build," he said. "The more you engage in it, the better you are going to get."

But first, "there's an inertia to not giving that people have to overcome," he said. Here's how: