Tesla is 'a must own stock,' Piper Jaffray says, and will climb more than 25% next year

Piper Jaffray increased its price target on Tesla's stock to $423 a share, saying that "for all its controversy and volatility, we think TSLA is a must-own stock" in the auto sector.

Tesla shares slipped 0.5% in premarket trading. The firm's new 12-month price target, up from $372 a share, represents a 26% climb from Tesla's previous close of $334.87 a share. While Tesla's stock is nearly flat for 2019, that's after the stock rallied nearly 50% in the past three months.

But Piper Jaffray says that it's difficult "to find a more impactful" disruptive company in any industry than Tesla.