Here's what police say you can do to to prevent packages from getting stolen from your porch

My local police department recently posted some holiday crime prevention tips to its website, which highlight, among other things, how to avoid having your packages stolen from your doorstep.

As deliveries soar during the holiday season, packages left on doorsteps are easy targets for criminals. The New York Times reported on Monday that up to 90,000 packages are stolen or lost daily in New York City.

You might think having a gadget like Amazon's Ring doorbell is enough to scare off burglars, at least if you have a home where you can install one. But, as I've found in my own town, people still will run up to doorsteps and steal packages anyway. And unless you share that video with police departments -- itself a subject of controversy -- it's not enough to actually prevent further theft.