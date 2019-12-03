Verizon CEO says he doesn't want a 5G 'cold war' between the US and China

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg told CNBC on Tuesday that he does not want geopolitical tensions around 5G technology to become further inflamed.

Asked whether he thought the fight between the U.S. and Chinese tech giant Huawei could result in a so-called 5G cold war, creating a fractured global network, Vestberg said, "I hope not."

"Because one of the beauties of this industry is that we've done standardization, which means that you can bring your phone from whichever country you're in and go to another country and it works," Vestberg told CNBC's Jon Fortt on "Power Lunch."

"That has been the most accessible technology in the world," Vestberg added.

Vestberg's followed the announcement Tuesday that Verizon was partnering with Amazon Web Services to incorporate AWS' WaveLength technology into parts of its wireless network.

5G is a next-generation mobile network that promises fast data speeds and other capabilities to support emerging technologies such as self-driving cars.

Products from Huawei, the world's largest telecom equipment maker, are used by 45 of the world's 50 largest phone carriers, according to The Associated Press.