Watch: Adam Schiff holds press conference following release of draft impeachment report

[The stream is slated to start at 3 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff holds a press conference following the release of a draft report in the Democrats' impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The report arrives a day before the House Judiciary Committee launches its first round of public impeachment hearings, featuring four constitutional law scholars.

The report alleges that Trump leveraged a White House meeting and military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into Vice President Joe Biden.The report also alleges that Trump obstructed the impeachment inquiry by instructing witnesses to ignore subpoenas for documents and testimony.

"In pressuring President [Volodymyr] Zelensky to carry out his demand, President Trump withheld a White House meeting desperately sought by the Ukrainian President, and critical U.S. military assistance to fight Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine," the report says.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement, "At the end of a one-sided sham process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump."

The House Intelligence members will vote on Tuesday night whether to formally issue the report.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.