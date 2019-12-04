GM axes Buick Regal as consumer demand continues shift to SUVs, crossovers

DETROIT – General Motors will discontinue the Buick Regal in the U.S. and Canada, leaving the brand with nothing but SUVs in its domestic lineup.

The move marks a major shift for Buick, which has traditionally been known for its passenger cars for more than a century. It's the latest example of how much consumer demand in the U.S. has moved away from passenger cars to crossovers and SUVs in recent years.

GM on Wednesday confirmed it would stop importing all models of the Regal, including a new wagon version, however it declined to give a specific time frame. Once gone, it will mark the second time since the Regal debuted as a model of the Buick Century in 1973 that the company has axed the nameplate in the U.S.

U.S. sales of the Regal through the third quarter were down 19.6% to 11,008 vehicles compared to the same time period in 2018.

