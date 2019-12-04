Hedge fund titan Steve Cohen in talks to increase stake in Mets

Hedge fund titan Steve Cohen is in talks to increase his investment in the New York Mets, his family office, Cohen Private Ventures and the current owner said Wednesday.

"The Sterling Partners and Steve Cohen are negotiating an agreement in which Steve Cohen would increase his investment in the New York Mets," the companies said in a statement.

Under that agreement, Fred Wilpon, chairman and co-founder of Sterling, will remain CEO of the Mets for five years. Sterling currently has a majority stake in the Mets.

Fox Sports reported Cohen could end up controlling 80% of the Mets.

In April, Forbes valued the team at $2.3 billion.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.