Security forces respond to reported shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Security forces responded to reports of a shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii Wednesday, according to Navy officials.

The Honolulu Fire Department said firefighters were responding to the base amid reports of a shooting.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said on Twitter that its security forces have "responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard." "The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m.," the tweet said. "Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed."

Hawaii News Now reported the base is on lockdown and the public address system was urging people to take cover.

No other information was immediately available.

