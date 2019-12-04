People in this state take the most time to pay off their credit cards

Customers pay at a cashier station in a JCpenney Store at the Newport Mall in Jersey City, New Jersey. Kena Betancur | Getty Images

Going big on those holiday purchases will cost you — especially if you're in New Mexico. Residents in the Land of Enchantment take 17 months to pay off an average credit card balance of $8,356, according to new data from CreditCards.com. Consumers in the state are the most heavily burdened with credit card debt, the personal finance site found. CreditCards.com analyzed household income and debt data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Experian. The size of your credit card balance isn't the only factor in determining whether the debt is truly burdensome.

Annual household income also influences how speedily you can pay off what you owe, said Ted Rossman, industry analyst at CreditCards.com. Indeed, the median household income in New Mexico is $47,169, the study found. CreditCards.com assumed that consumers would carve out 15% of their gross income to service the debt. "We found that the places with the highest debt burdens were places where the average credit card debt was in the middle of the pack," Rossman said. "The problem in New Mexico is that the income is so low."

Income vs. debt

In comparison, Massachusetts residents — ranked the least burdened — have an average credit card balance of $8,197, but the median household income there is $79,835, CreditCards.com found. It takes Bay State residents nine months to get out of the red, assuming they earmark 15% of their income to crushing the debt. Here are the 10 states most burdened by credit card debt, based on debt and income. Lengthier payoff times also lead to higher interest expenses. Consider that borrowers in New Mexico are paying $1,339 in interest to squash their debt balances over 17 months, while Massachusetts consumers are paying $734 in interest costs over nine months.

Managing red ink

Anchiy | Getty Images