Nintendo says it sold a record 830,000 Switch game consoles last week

Nintendo said on Wednesday that the week of Nov. 24 through Nov. 30 was its best ever for its Switch game consoles in the U.S., with 830,000 units sold. That includes sales of the Nintendo Switch and the newer, more affordable Nintendo Switch Lite, which is $100 cheaper and costs $199.

The company said the boost was driven by sales for Black Friday, the more affordable Switch Lite and a bundle that included the game "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" with a purchase of the Switch. It said Cyber Monday unit sales, not included during the week, also broke records, and that 17.5 million Switch units have been sold to date in the Americas.

The Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite are compelling game consoles and the latter was included on CNBC's best gifts to buy for the holidays. It's highly portable but still plays the same games as the regular Switch, but can't connect to TVs like the more expensive model. And it appeals to both adults, who grew up on Nintendo's library of games, and children.

Nintendo also announced on Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement with Tencent to sell the Switch in China beginning on Dec. 10.