Deeper oil cuts and stricter compliance both top of the agenda as OPEC+ gather in Vienna

An upcoming meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC allies could see the group deepen oil production curbs, energy analysts told CNBC, although an extension of existing cuts and an emphasis on stricter compliance is still seen as the more likely outcome.

OPEC members will host a meeting in Vienna, Austria on Thursday to discuss the next phase of their oil production policy. The 14-member group will then hold talks with non-OPEC allies on Friday.

The wider group, sometimes referred to as OPEC+, has reduced output by 1.2 million barrels per day (b/d) since the beginning of the year. The current deal, which runs through to March 2020, replaced a previous round of production cuts that began in January 2017.

"I think there is a possibility that we see around 400,000 barrels per day deeper cuts," Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects, told CNBC's Dan Murphy in Vienna on Wednesday.

"Saudi Arabia is definitely keen to surprise the market to the upside," Sen said, but cautioned that deeper production cuts had "definitely not been firmed yet."

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $61.98 on Wednesday afternoon, up more than 1.9%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $57.04, over 1.6% higher.

Brent crude prices have fallen more than 17% since an April peak, with WTI down around 14% over the same period.

"The physical market is extremely tight. I don't think OPEC need to deepen cuts, however, the problem is sentiment is very weak," Sen said, citing persistent concerns about demand amid an ongoing U.S.-China trade war.