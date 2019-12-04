Every high-end Android phone will support 5G next year, Qualcomm says

A Qualcomm sign is seen at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Qualcomm expects all high-end Android phones using its chips to support 5G next year, an executive said in an interview.

"In 2020, for what it's worth, all of the premium chips that we sell with our new chip will be 5G-capable," said Keith Kressin, senior vice president of product development. "So every new high-tier phone."

Qualcomm announced its new top-tier chip for 2020, Snapdragon 865, which it sells to phone makers for use in high-end Android phones like Samsung's Galaxy or Google's Pixel. Qualcomm says the 865 will be shipped only in new 5G devices and will be bundled with a separate 5G modem — the X55, also sold by Qualcomm, which is necessary to deliver 5G service.

Qualcomm also announced a less expensive and slightly slower chip, the Snapdragon 765, that can come with an 5G modem integrated into the chip.

5G wireless technology offers the promise of faster speeds and lower latency, leading to better cellular service for consumers. But it's also strategically important for Qualcomm, which licenses patents required for many of the technology's essential systems, and sells 5G cellular components and modems that are seen as the best in the market. Even Apple, which builds its own phone processors, recently signed a multiyear deal to use Qualcomm 5G modems, ending a yearslong legal battle between the companies.

By bundling 5G modems with chips that will end up in millions of phones, Qualcomm is signaling that a substantial number of smartphones sold next year will support 5G, not just the high-end, low-volume devices currently supporting next-generation networks. If enough people have 5G phones, consumer demand could spur carriers to accelerate their 5G network buildout plans.

Qualcomm predicted last month that 200 million phones with 5G would ship to retailers in 2020. A separate estimate from J.P. Morgan analysts this week estimated 229 million in 2020, going up to 462 million in 2021.