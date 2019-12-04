Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Target, Denny's & more

Citi kept its sell rating on Tesla but raised its target price and said it saw improved free cash flow.

"We're also introducing 2022 estimates and expanding our valuation framework to consider 2022E multiples. Our 2019-20 EPS estimates rise reflecting the Q3 beat and expected Model Y pull-forward. Our 2021E EPS declines somewhat mostly on below-the-line items. We're also introducing 2022E EPS of $13.33. Our price target rises to $222 from $191 on slight improvements to our probably-weighted terminal value approach. Our full bull case / moderate bull case / full bear base probabilities improve to 10/55/35 from prior 5/55/40, in order to reflect Tesla's recently improved FCF generation and the uptick in auto gross margin."