UAW leaders approve Fiat Chrysler labor deal, send it to rank-and-file union members for final vote

DETROIT – Local United Auto Workers leaders from across the country approved a new four-year labor contract with Fiat Chrysler, sending it to their rank-and-file members for final approval.

The deal includes the Italian-American automaker investing $9 billion in its U.S. manufacturing, including $4.5 billion in previously announced investments, and the creation of 7,900 U.S. jobs over the life of the contract.

Unlike recently ratified UAW contracts with General Motors and Ford Motor, Fiat Chrysler is not expected to close any U.S. plants under the terms of the contract. The deal also includes $9,000 ratification bonuses, which would match the bonuses of Ford workers but be $2,000 less than what GM workers received after a 40-day strike against the automaker.

The deal also would improve health care coverage for lower-paid workers, increase profit-sharing payments and, like deals with GM and Ford, shorten a path for newer hires to reach top wages.

The UAW's roughly 47,200 rank-and-file members with Fiat Chrysler are scheduled to begin voting on the tentative deal starting Friday. Voting is expected to end a week later on Dec. 13, according to the union.

Ratification of the deal is not guaranteed. Fiat Chrysler workers four years ago set a new precedent by voting down an initial leadership-approved deal during the last round of talks.