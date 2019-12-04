Your first trade for Wednesday, Nov. 4

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Seagate.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Google.

Karen Finerman was a seller of Mastercard calls.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Take-Two Interactive.

Disclosure

Trader disclosure: Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. Pete is long calls ALLY, APA, BABA, BAC, BP, BSX, CCJ, CENX, CNC, EEM, FB, FCX, FL, GDX, GT, LOW, M, MDR, MPC, MS, NLOK, OXY, PBR, PWR, RIG, SE, SIG, T, TPH, VALE, WFC, XLE, XOP. Pete is long stock AAPL, AXP, BAC, BSX, C, CASY, CI, CYRX, DIS, FB, FUL, GOOS, IBM, INTC, KMI, KO, LK, LULU, LUV, MMM, MPC, MRK, MSFT, MU, NFLX, PEP, PFE, QSR, RCL, SNAP, STX, TGT, UAL, UPS, UPWK, USB, WYNN, WFC, XOM. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, HD, JPM, LYV, REZI, RRGB, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, STNG, TBT, TGT, TIF, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short HYG, IWM, LQD. Her firm is short TGT calls. Her firm is long DIS call spreads. Karen Finerman is long AAL, AYR/CN BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, REAL, REZI, SEDG, TACO, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB spread calls. Karen Finerman is long GOOG put spreads. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Tim Seymour is long AMZA, AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, ALEF, ACB, APC, APH, ARNA, BA, BABA, BAC, BTI, C, CARA, CCJ, CF, CGC, CLF, CNBS, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DVYE, EA, EBR, EDC, EEM, EMH, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FIRE, FLWR, FXI, GE, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF, GTII, GWPH, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, IIPR, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KERN, KHRN, KRO, KSHB, LABS, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPX, MRMD, NEPT, NKE, NRTH, OGI, OGZPY, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PCLO, PHM, PKI, RIV, SBUX, SNDL, SQ, SSPKU, STZ, T, TCEHY, TER, TGOD, TLRY, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VEON, VFF, VIAB, VIVO, VOD, WAB, WB, WMD, X, XLY, YCBD, YNDX, ZENA, ZYNE, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of KSHB, Heaven, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Tim has securities licenses registered with The Benchmark Company. Tim is an advisor to JWAM.