Airline SAS sees growing loss in the first quarter, shares slide 13%

Scandinavian airline SAS said on Thursday it expected growing losses and challenging market conditions in the first quarter of next year, sending its shares sharply lower despite a rise in fourth-quarter profit.

SAS shares were down 13% in early trade.

The company's full-year result was dented by higher jet-fuel costs, unfavorable currency movements and a strike. It said that an uncertain economic outlook and a slowdown in key economies will negatively impact customer demand ahead.