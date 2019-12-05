Shares of biotech Aurinia more than double in one day after positive data for Lupus drug

Shares of biotech Aurinia Pharmaceuticals surged on Thursday after the company announced positive results from a trial for its lupus-related drug.

The Victoria, Canada-based company rallied as much as 110% in premarket trading on Thursday after its phase three trial for drug voclosporin posted positive efficacy and safety results in the treatment of lupus nephritis, the company said in a statement on Thursday evening. The jump in Aurinia's stock would push its market cap to more than $1.5 billion.

Some analysts expect the stock to quadruple on the better-than-expected trial results.

"The data were better than we expected," Alethia Young, biotech analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald, said in a note on Thursday. "We think that shares will be up at least 300-400% based on this news. If we conservatively assume VCS is a $1B drug, we think that investors could put a 3-4x revenue multiple on the company (so $3-4B)."

Cantor has an overweight rating on Aurinia and a 12-month price target of $24, which would translate into a 186% gain from Wednesday's close.