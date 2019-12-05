Australia retail sales stagnate, exports skid in bleak start to fourth-quarter

People walk past the Myer Christmas window display as they do their shopping on December 20, 2012 in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian retailers had it tough in October as skittish consumers chose to hoard any windfall from lower interest rates and tax rebates, likely heralding another quarter of disappointment for the economy.

Data out on Thursday also showed the country's trade surplus shrank by a third in October as resource exports came off the boil, a worrying turn for what has been a vital prop to growth.

Extending a spate of soft reports, retail sales were flat in October at A$27.6 billion ($18.73 billion) when analysts had looked for a 0.3% gain. Clothing, home wares and department stores all saw declines in the month.

The sector had already suffered its worst 12-month stretch since the 1991 recession as shoppers struggled with stagnant wages and sky-high debt.

The dire result was particularly telling as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had cut interest rates to a record low of 0.75% in early October, its third easing since June.

Neither were government giveaways providing much impetus with billions in tax rebates being saved rather than spent.

That is becoming an increasing headache for Prime Minster Scott Morrison given he won re-election in May on a pledge the economy would always be stronger under his guidance.

"The spending 'strike' of Q3 looks to have extended into early Q4 with still no evidence of a boost from tax refunds or rate cuts – the combined value of which will be adding around $16.6 billion to household disposable incomes over the year to June 2020," said Westpac senior economist Matthew Hassan.

Investors are wagering policy makers will have to do a whole lot more to revive spending and futures are fully priced for a rate cut to 0.5% by April <0#YIB:>, with a real chance of a move to 0.25% by late 2020.