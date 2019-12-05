Treasury yields tick lower as investors await economic data, auctions

At 3:45 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.7758%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.2271%.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, following a media report suggesting the world's two largest economies were on the cusp of signing a so-called "phase one" trade deal.

A Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar with U.S.-China trade talks, said both countries were inching closer to securing an agreement on the amount of tariffs that would be rolled back in a limited trade deal. President Donald Trump also said Wednesday that he believed trade talks with Beijing were going "very well."

Market participants are closely monitoring the prospect of a limited trade agreement with 10 days to go before Washington is poised to impose even more tariffs on Chinese goods. Dec. 15 is the date when tariffs on another $156 billion in Chinese goods would go into effect.