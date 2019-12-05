Cramer's lightning round: Buy Wendy's ahead of its breakfast launch

Taiwan Semiconductor: Good company, good company, but I prefer Nvidia or, on this dip, Marvell Technology."
GasLog Partners: "I think that that dividend is suspect. I wouldn't touch it."
Bed Bath & Beyond: Buy. "Even though I know Target is gunning for them, there's room for two."
Valley National Bancorp: "I know it's sleepy ... but it's a very good company and it's in a growth state."
Wendy's: "You should buy Wendy's here ahead of the launch for the breakfast because it's going to be terrific."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Marvell Technology and Nvidia.
