Cramer's lightning round: Buy Wendy's ahead of its breakfast launch

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Taiwan Semiconductor: Good company, good company, but I prefer Nvidia or, on this dip, Marvell Technology."

GasLog Partners: "I think that that dividend is suspect. I wouldn't touch it."

Bed Bath & Beyond: Buy. "Even though I know Target is gunning for them, there's room for two."

Valley National Bancorp: "I know it's sleepy ... but it's a very good company and it's in a growth state."

Wendy's: "You should buy Wendy's here ahead of the launch for the breakfast because it's going to be terrific."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Marvell Technology and Nvidia.

