Cramer's lightning round: Buy Wendy's ahead of its breakfast launch

Taiwan Semiconductor: Good company, good company, but I prefer Nvidia or, on this dip, Marvell Technology."

GasLog Partners: "I think that that dividend is suspect. I wouldn't touch it."

Bed Bath & Beyond: Buy. "Even though I know Target is gunning for them, there's room for two."

Valley National Bancorp: "I know it's sleepy ... but it's a very good company and it's in a growth state."

Wendy's: "You should buy Wendy's here ahead of the launch for the breakfast because it's going to be terrific."