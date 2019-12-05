A digital version of Deepak Chopra is coming to your phone and will offer you advice whenever you need it

Digital Deepak Chopra is an AI bot that will give you advice.

A digital version of Dr. Deepak Chopra will soon be able to give you advice whenever you need it through an app on your phone.

Chopra, the famous writer and teacher, has partnered with San Francisco-based software company The AI Foundation to create an advanced, personalized artificial intelligence adviser called "Digital Deepak" that will launch on phones in early 2020.

"My hope is to reach a critical mass —at least 1 billion people," Dr. Chopra said. "The AI will live longer than me and be able to speak to my grandkids', grandkids', grandkids."

A preview of the Digital Deepak app was presented last month in a first-ever public demonstration on stage at Dr. Chopra's annual Sages & Scientists Symposium, and CNBC had a chance to try it out.

"At the AI Foundation, we are driven by the idea that AI has incredible potential to benefit humanity," said Dr. Lars Buttler, CEO of The AI Foundation. "Digital Deepak exemplifies our mission to promote positive global uses of AI. [Digital Deepak] is a digital representation of an actual human being in your pocket."

Here's what it's like.