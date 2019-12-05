European markets seen slightly higher ahead of data and OPEC meeting

European stocks are set to open slightly higher Thursday as investors monitor U.S.-China trade, data releases and an OPEC meeting.
The FTSE 100 is seen up by 2 points at 7,190; the CAC 40 is set to open unchanged at 5,799; and the German DAX is expected to start higher by 9 points; according to IG.
Investors are closely monitoring trade talks between China and the U.S. amid mixed signals about their progress. According to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the talks, the two economies are moving closer on their first-phase deal.
However, President Donald Trump has said that he could decide to delay a trade deal with China until after the 2020 Presidential election.
Elsewhere, a joint statement by NATO leaders on Wednesday said that the transatlantic alliance will stand together against threats from Russia and China. The statement comes after two-days of intense meetings in the U.K., where members clashed over the organization's role.
Meanwhile, in currency markets, sterling hit a seven-month high on Wednesday amid expectations that the upcoming general election will avoid a hung parliament.
In the corporate world, Ryanair cut its passenger traffic forecast on Wednesday and Daily Mail & General Trust is set to report Thursday.
On the data front, investors will be looking at German manufacturing numbers at 7 a.m. London time, as well as euro zone employment and GDP figures due at 10 a.m. London time.
OPEC members are also due to start their first day of talks in Vienna. Market players are expecting deeper oil supply cuts later this week.