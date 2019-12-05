European markets seen slightly higher ahead of data and OPEC meeting

European stocks are set to open slightly higher Thursday as investors monitor U.S.-China trade, data releases and an OPEC meeting.

The FTSE 100 is seen up by 2 points at 7,190; the CAC 40 is set to open unchanged at 5,799; and the German DAX is expected to start higher by 9 points; according to IG.

Investors are closely monitoring trade talks between China and the U.S. amid mixed signals about their progress. According to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the talks, the two economies are moving closer on their first-phase deal.

However, President Donald Trump has said that he could decide to delay a trade deal with China until after the 2020 Presidential election.

Elsewhere, a joint statement by NATO leaders on Wednesday said that the transatlantic alliance will stand together against threats from Russia and China. The statement comes after two-days of intense meetings in the U.K., where members clashed over the organization's role.