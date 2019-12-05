Oil dips as OPEC weighs deeper output cuts

A oil rigger at the Schlumberger field prepares pipes in Midland, Texas on December 16, 2008.

Oil prices edged lower on Thursday ahead of a key OPEC meeting where members are expected to weigh deeper output cuts in an effort to prop up prices and prevent a glut next year.

OPEC is seeking to extend production cuts of the group together with its allies led by Russia by more than 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) from their current 1.2 million bpd, sources told Reuters.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meets on Thursday in Vienna followed by a meeting with Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, on Friday.

Brent crude futures were down 14 cents, or 0.22%, to $62.86 a barrel at 0845 GMT. Brent surged 3.6% on Wednesday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.34%, to $58.23 a barrel. They settled up 4.2% on Wednesday.

The OPEC+ group has been curbing output since 2017 to counter surging production from the United States, which is now the world's biggest oil producer thanks to a rapid growth in shale oil output.