Governments are adopting different strategies for reducing their carbon footprint

Clean energy has been the focus of many sectors, from technology to transportation. Around the world, governments are tapping into renewable sources to fuel the growing demand for energy. As a result, more solar parks, wind farms and hydroelectric power plants are being built. Renewables are sources of energy that can be replenished using naturally occurring processes. Common renewable energy sources are solar, wind, geothermal, biomass and hydropower.

Renewable energy — A bespoke concept

However, not all countries have the same potential for clean energy or the right environment for certain energy infrastructure. Each harness the environment according to its unique surroundings, and not all nations have the same policies.

More countries pledge to reduce their carbon footprint