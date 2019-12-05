Saudi minister looks to make his mark as OPEC meeting gets underway

With oil-producing nations looking to put a floor under prices, mulling perhaps the deepest output cuts this decade to prevent a glut, sources close to Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman say he is primarily focused on building consensus.

"This meeting will likely showcase HRH's formidable velvet glove skills," said Helima Croft, managing director and global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets

"He is used to brokering deals behind the scenes and brings the full power of his position to bear to ensure his desired outcome … under that velvet glove lies an iron fist."

Just over three months on the job, Saudi Arabia's energy minister has already faced unprecedented challenges. The September attacks on Aramco facilities just one week after his appointment knocked half of the country's production offline, pushing the company — and the country — into overdrive, with the government pledging to restore production capacity by the end of the month and fast track the long-awaited initial public offering (IPO).

"A lot of us were skeptical that they could make good on that pledge," Croft told CNBC. "I think he gained a lot of credibility."