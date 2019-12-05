Trump asks Supreme Court to hear arguments in fight with Congress over his financial records

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

Attorneys for President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to hear arguments in a case over whether his longtime accounting firm will be required to turn over his financial records to Congress, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said.

The request, which was made in a filing known as a petition, comes after the top court late last month halted a ruling from the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., which would have required the firm, Mazars USA, to turn over the records, which cover nearly a decade of the president's personal and business dealings.

Sekulow said the filing was submitted on Wednesday. The Supreme Court's public docket did not immediately show the filing. A court spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The petition, authored by William Consovoy, argues that the court should hear the case because it "raises important separation-of-powers questions concerning Congress's authority to subpoena the personal records of a sitting President for legislative purposes."

"This unprecedented subpoena should have been invalidated, and the D.C. Circuit's decision upholding it was mistaken," Consovoy wrote.

The petition is the second that Trump has filed regarding subpoenas for his financial records. It follows one submitted in November asking the court to review a decision that would require Mazars to disclose them to Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance.

Now, the court will decide whether it will hear the cases. If the court agrees to do so, arguments, which could be combined, are expected in April. Decisions will be handed down by the end of the court's term in June.

If the court declines to take either case, Mazars will be automatically required to turn over the documents, and it has said it will do so. It takes four justices on the nine-judge panel for a case to be granted.

The Democratic-led House Oversight Committee issued the subpoena for Trump's financial records in April after Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen testified that the president had in the past improperly inflated and deflated estimates of his assets and liabilities.