If peace talks with Russia fail, 'we'll build a wall,' Ukraine official says

Ukrainian servicemen take part in brigade tactical exercises with combat shooting near Goncharivske willage, Chernihiv region, not far from the border with Russia on December 3, 2018. Tensions between Ukraine and Russia rose on November 25, 2018 when Russian forces seized three Ukranian navy vessels and their crew. Ukraine imposed martial law for 30 days in 10 regions that border Russia, the Black Sea and the Azov Sea on November 28.

LONDON — If peace talks between Ukraine and Russia go nowhere and the conditions of a cease-fire are not implemented, Kiev will consider building a wall along its borders with Russia, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday.

"Ukraine will do everything in order to stop this war and achieve peace in a non-military, peaceful way. But certainly we do have a plan B," Andriy Yermak, an aide to the president, told an audience at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in London.

"If we don't see readiness from Russia to implement the Minsk Agreement or to move towards a peaceful solution with a clear cut time-frame, well in this case we'll be building a wall," he said.

The leaders of Russia and Ukraine are to meet in Paris on Monday in an attempt to find a peaceful resolution to the long-running conflict in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine.

The meeting will also be attended by France's President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel who have previously tried to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Yermak said that Ukraine will attend the so-called "Normandy" format summit in Paris on Monday with goodwill, but that it would not wait "years" for Russia to implement the '"Minsk Agreements," the name given to a cease-fire brokered in 2015 that had strict conditions attached.

Yermak added that he didn't want to give any further details on Ukraine's '"plan B" as the government would go to Paris "with the desire and willingness to negotiate."

"But we won't be wasting too much time if we see that Moscow is not willing to implement the Minsk Agreements. We are not going to wait for years and if so, we'll go for plan B," he said.

The aide, who like his boss Zelensky has a background in TV and film production, said that Ukraine would be looking to other countries who have built walls with their neighbors.

"We do have friends and we'll be borrowing from their experience, first of all Israel, and in this scenario I'm afraid we'll be living in a frozen conflict," Yermak said.