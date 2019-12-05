[The stream is slated to start at 9 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is slated to address the status of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Her remarks come a day after the first impeachment hearing held before the House Judiciary Committee, which featured testimony from four constitutional law scholars.

With the impeachment probe, Democrats are trying to determine whether Trump abused his power as president.

Trump in a July 25 phone call asked the president of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the top Democratic presidential candidate, as well as a debunked conspiracy theory about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election. Trump had blocked the payment of congressionally appropriated military aid to Ukraine earlier this year.

Trump has denied he sought a "quid pro quo" involving the aid and a White House meeting in exchange for Ukraine announcing the probes.

In Wednesday's hearing, law professors, one selected by Republicans and three chosen by Democrats, debated whether Trump's Ukraine actions were protected by the Constitution.

Various reports have said that House Democrats are on track to vote on Trump's impeachment by Christmas.

