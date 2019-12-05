White House on Trump impeachment: 'We look forward to a fair trial in the Senate'

WASHINGTON -- White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Thursday responded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement that she would ask the House to proceed with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, tweeting moments after Pelosi finished, "We look forward to a fair trial in the Senate."

"The president's actions have seriously violated the Constitution," Pelosi said at a news conference on Capitol Hill, adding that Trump, "leaves us no choice but to act."

Earlier in the day, the president tweeted that if Democrats plan to impeach him, they should "do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business."

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale also weighed in on the announcement, echoing the White House talking points and warning that impeachment would "take the decision of who should be president out of the hands of voters."

Democrats, "should just get on with it so we can have a fair trial in the Senate and expose The Swamp for what it is. Speaker Pelosi, Chairman Schiff, and Hunter Biden should testify, and then we can get back to the business of our country," Parscale said in a statement.

House Democrats are in the midst of an inquiry into whether Trump abused his power by withholding military aid to Ukraine in exchange for investigations for his own political benefit at the expense of U.S. interests.

Pelosi's comments confirm what was widely expected: that Democrats in the House will vote on whether to impeach the president.

"Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders, and our heart full of love for America, today I am asking our Chairman to proceed with the articles of impeachment," she said.'

The Judiciary Committee, led by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., will be responsible for drafting specific articles of impeachment. On Wednesday, Nadler's committee held a public hearing with four legal scholars who discussed whether Trump's efforts toward Ukraine met the constitutional bar for impeachment.

That hearing followed weeks of private and public testimony in the House Intelligence Committee, led by Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

-- CNBC's Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report.