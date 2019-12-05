Zoom shares slide as growth slows

Shares of video conference software company Zoom initially rose but then fell as much as 11% after the company issued fiscal third-quarter earnings that surpassed estimates on Thursday, revealing slowing growth.
Here are the key numbers:
Zoom's revenue increased 85% on an annualized basis in the third quarter of the company's 2020 fiscal year, which ended on October 31, according to a statement. Last quarter, revenue growth was 96% from the previous year, falling below 100% for the first time in at least one year.
Zoom said it had 74,100 customers with over 10 employees at the end of the quarter, up 67% year over year. The growth rate in the prior quarter was 78%.
The company had 546 customers that were contributing over $100,000 in revenue over the trailing 12 months at the end of the quarter, up 97%. The percentage is down from 104% one quarter ago.
Zoom competes with Avaya, Cisco and Microsoft, among others. In the quarter Zoom announced new appliances from companies like Poly that work with its Zoom Rooms product for conference rooms and said RingCentral executive Ryan Azus had joined Zoom as chief revenue officer.
The company's fiscal fourth-quarter forecast calls for 7 cents in earnings per share, excluding certain items, on $175 million to $176 million in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected 4 cents in fourth-quarter earnings per share, excluding certain items, on $165.2 million in revenue for the quarter.
For the 2020 fiscal year Zoom sees 27 cents in earnings per share, excluding certain items, and $609 million to $610 million in revenue. The consensus estimates from analysts polled by Refinitiv were 19 cents per share, excluding certain items, and revenue of $588.7 million.
Guggenheim Partners analysts Nandan Zoom and Sameer Kalucha initiated coverage of Zoom with a buy rating two weeks ago. "Zoom's unique business model is a combination of low initial price and very rapid adoption, which makes for a very profitable financial model in the long run," they wrote.
Executives will discuss Zoom's results on a conference call at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.
