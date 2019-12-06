Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Tapestry, Anthem, Whirlpool & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
Morgan Stanley raised its bull case on the stock and said that scenario could play out if the Cybertruck is a success and a more positive scenario in China comes to pass.
"We raise our bull case to $500 to account for the newly unveiled Cybertruck & a more optimistic scenario in China, reflecting higher than expected volumes & our work around TSLA profitability in the region. We are prepared for a potential surge in sentiment in 1H20 but question the sustainability."
Note: This call occurred after the bell on Thursday. Read more about this call here.
Goldman initiated the multinational manufacturer and marketer of home appliances and said it was at an "inflection point" due to increased pricing among other things.
"We believe Whirlpool could be reaching an inflection point as it benefits from increased pricing and promotional discipline, lower input costs, and continued consumer spending. In our view, this should increasingly be reflected in its North American margin profile while it also realizes improvements from its EMEA turnaround. We believe this discipline will help Whirlpool mitigate some of the volatility inherent in its consumer driven end markets. Although cyclicality is inevitable, consolidated results could become more consistent in time."