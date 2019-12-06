Skip Navigation
Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Tapestry, Anthem, Whirlpool & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Morgan Stanley increased its bull case on Tesla to $500 from $450.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated Whirlpool as buy.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated Lennar & PulteGroup as buy and D.R. Horton as sell.
  • Evercore ISI downgraded Tapestry to in line from outperform.
  • Stephens downgraded The Michaels Cos. to equal weight from overweight.
  • Bank of America downgraded Anthem to neutral from buy.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

Morgan Stanley increased its bull case price target on Tesla to $500 from $450

Morgan Stanley raised its bull case on the stock and said that scenario could play out if the Cybertruck is a success and a more positive scenario in China comes to pass.

"We raise our bull case to $500 to account for the newly unveiled Cybertruck & a more optimistic scenario in China, reflecting higher than expected volumes & our work around TSLA profitability in the region. We are prepared for a potential surge in sentiment in 1H20 but question the sustainability."

Note: This call occurred after the bell on Thursday. Read more about this call here.

Goldman Sachs initiated Whirlpool as 'buy'

Goldman initiated the multinational manufacturer and marketer of home appliances and said it was at an "inflection point" due to increased pricing among other things.

"We believe Whirlpool could be reaching an inflection point as it benefits from increased pricing and promotional discipline, lower input costs, and continued consumer spending. In our view, this should increasingly be reflected in its North American margin profile while it also realizes improvements from its EMEA turnaround. We believe this discipline will help Whirlpool mitigate some of the volatility inherent in its consumer driven end markets. Although cyclicality is inevitable, consolidated results could become more consistent in time."