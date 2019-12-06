Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
logo

Cramer's lightning round: Virgin Galactic is 'a bridge too far'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

S&P Global: "You know I think that management team is terrific. They are great guys. It's a buy."

Bank of America: "Bank of America is going higher. It's a very inexpensive stock. It's one of those stocks you can buy and the fact is I think the yield curve is going their way."

American States Water Co.: "Boring and good. Boring and good. You can put it away because it's been pretty consistent."

BlackBerry: "Exciting and terrible. It's the opposite of boring and good. I don't want you in that stock. I think that some stocks time passes them by."

Qudian: "We're staying away from that business. ... You don't want to be in that."

Clovis Oncology: "I think it's a good spec. ... I do think for speculation it is fine."

Incyte Corp.: "It's a good company."

Virgin Galactic: "This one is what I call a bridge too far. Tesla can make a lot of money, I don't know about these guys."

VIDEO7:2607:26
Cramer's lightning round: Virgin Galactic is 'a bridge too far'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com