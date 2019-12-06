Cramer's lightning round: Virgin Galactic is 'a bridge too far'

S&P Global: "You know I think that management team is terrific. They are great guys. It's a buy."
Bank of America: "Bank of America is going higher. It's a very inexpensive stock. It's one of those stocks you can buy and the fact is I think the yield curve is going their way."
American States Water Co.: "Boring and good. Boring and good. You can put it away because it's been pretty consistent."
BlackBerry: "Exciting and terrible. It's the opposite of boring and good. I don't want you in that stock. I think that some stocks time passes them by."
Qudian: "We're staying away from that business. ... You don't want to be in that."
Clovis Oncology: "I think it's a good spec. ... I do think for speculation it is fine."
Incyte Corp.: "It's a good company."
Virgin Galactic: "This one is what I call a bridge too far. Tesla can make a lot of money, I don't know about these guys."
