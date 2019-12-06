France's worst strike in decades enters a second day

PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 05 : Protesters march during a protest against President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension plans and in support of the national strike in Paris, France on December 5, 2019.

France faces a second day of nationwide protest, severe transport disruption and school closures as public sector workers vent their anger at plans to reform the country's pension system.

France's national rail company, SNCF, is expecting a "very disturbed" day across its network and the Parisian metro is operating approximately two of its 16 lines. There were traffic jams of more than 350 kilometers on the outskirts of Paris before 8 a.m. Paris time Friday, according to the French newspaper Le Monde. Air traffic is also being impacted with 20% fewer flights.

The French government said that more than 800,000 people protested across the country on Thursday. French police arrested at least 90 people in Paris on Thursday evening, according to the Associated Press.

Some trade unions have called on workers to continue protesting throughout the weekend, while government officials say they will open discussions with the unions on Monday.

The open-ended strike is an attempt by public sector workers to show their dissatisfaction with the government's plan to update the pension system. France has one of the most expensive pension systems in the world, according to data from the OECD. President Emmanuel Macron vowed ahead of his election in 2017 to make the current setup fairer and simpler.

Macron is now pushing for a single, points-based system. This would replace the current 42 different pension plans that vary according to profession and region, which means some workers are currently entitled to a full pension before the minimum retirement age of 62. The proposed system aims to make pensioners contribute the same amount and give them equal rights.