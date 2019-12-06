Hong Kong police chief calls for peace ahead of big protest march

Hong Kong's police chief has urged citizens to demonstrate peacefully ahead of what is expected to be a large-scale pro-democracy march on Sunday, an event planned amid a lull in violence in the Chinese-ruled city.

Police on Thursday gave a rare green light to the demonstration, organized by the Civil Human Rights Front, the group that called the million-strong marches in the summer. Sunday's march is a key gauge of the pro-democracy movement's support following its sweeping victory in local elections.

Speaking to reporters before departing for a "courtesy visit" to Beijing, newly-installed police commissioner Chris Tang urged Hong Kongers to set a global example.

"We hope our citizens can show the whole world (that) Hong Kong people are capable of holding a large scale rally in an orderly and peaceful manner," he said. "We urge the organizer to assist the police on maintaining the order."

Tang was traveling to meet with senior officials from the ministry of public security in Beijing and is expected to return to Hong Kong on Sunday.

The unrest in Hong Kong is the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.