Kudlow says a trade deal is close, but Trump is prepared to 'walk away' if some conditions not met

Larry Kudlow, White House National Economic Council director, said the U.S. and China are "close" to a trade deal but that the administration was prepared to walk away if it did not get the terms they wanted.

"The president has said many times if the deal is no good, if the assurances with respects to preventing future thefts, if the enforcement procedure is no good he has said we will not go for it. We will walk away," Kudlow said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Friday. "The president has said that if we can not get the enforcement and the assurances, then we will not go forward."

The two countries are in talks to finalize a so-called phase one trade deal as 15% tariffs on $165 billion in Chinese imports are set to kick in Dec. 15. Kudlow said the two sides are moving closer to a deal.

"The deal is close. It's probably even closer than in mid-November," Kudlow said. "Deputy level met again ... The reality is constructive talks, almost daily talks. We are in fact close...There's no arbitrary deadlines, but the fact remains December 15 is a very important date with respect to a no go or go on tariffs."