New York Knicks fire head coach David Fizdale, report says

Head Coach David Fizdale of the New York Knicks looks on against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on November 24, 2019 in New York City.

The New York Knicks have fired head coach David Fizdale after 22 games this season, according to ESPN.

The team also reportedly fired assistant coach Keith Smart, according an NBA source told ESPN.

Fizdale's reported departure comes one day after the Knicks fell to the Denver Nuggets 129-92 Thursday night, dropping the team to 4-18 this season. According to current NBA standings, the Knicks have the worst record in the league's Eastern Conference.

The Knicks have struggled as a team in recent years. The Knicks also ranked at the bottom of the Eastern Conference in the 2018-2019 season, going 17-65. In the 2017-18 season, it went 29-53.

The Knicks are slated to face the 14-7 Indiana Pacers this Saturday.

Read the full ESPN story here.

This is breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.