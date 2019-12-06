OPEC and Russia seek to ratify deeper oil production cuts

Energy ministers from some of the world's largest oil producers will attempt to ratify a deeper round of output cuts on Friday.

OPEC and non-OPEC partners, sometimes referred to as OPEC+, have gathered in Vienna, Austria to decide the next phase of their oil production policy.

Led by Saudi Arabia, the 14-member group agreed in principle on Thursday to cut production by an additional 500,000 barrels per day (b/d) through to the end of March 2020, according to sources from CNBC and Reuters. This level of output curbs is much larger than many had expected.

OPEC will now request the approval of non-OPEC allies, including Russia, in a bid to prop up oil prices.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $63.43 on Friday morning, up almost 0.1%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $58.47, little changed from the previous session.

Oil prices have rallied in recent trading sessions, amid intensifying speculation of deeper-than-anticipated production cuts. However, Brent crude futures remain around 15% lower when compared to an April peak, with WTI down almost 12% over the same period.