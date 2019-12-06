Power Rankings: Chicken clash, Crocs comeback & end zone exec -- top moments from the week of Dec. 2

Here are the top 3 moments from Power Lunch this week:

1. Chicken Clash

Following the explosion of Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich more and more restaurants are trying to rule the roost and win over customers with their own special menu items. McDonald's hatching its own crispy chicken sandwich, and according to Telsey Advisory Group...it's pretty good.

Bob Derrington explained why the new product could be a big hit for the chain.

2. Crocs Comeback

The colorful clogs finding new life with teens, VSCO girls, and even superstar rappers. The company planning to drop a new shoe in collaboration with Post Malone on December 10th. Stock is up around 400% since the new CEO stepped in. But can he keep things croc-ing and rolling?

3. End Zone Exec