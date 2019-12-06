Power Rankings: Chicken clash, Crocs comeback & end zone exec -- top moments from the week of Dec. 2

Here are the top 3 moments from Power Lunch this week:
Following the explosion of Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich more and more restaurants are trying to rule the roost and win over customers with their own special menu items.
McDonald's hatching its own crispy chicken sandwich, and according to Telsey Advisory Group...it's pretty good.
Bob Derrington explained why the new product could be a big hit for the chain.
The colorful clogs finding new life with teens, VSCO girls, and even superstar rappers.
The company planning to drop a new shoe in collaboration with Post Malone on December 10th.
Stock is up around 400% since the new CEO stepped in.
But can he keep things croc-ing and rolling?
We had a special guest host this week: Loews Hotels Chairman & CEO Jonathan Tisch.
He said the trade war is having unintended consequences on the travel and tourism industry.
The NY Giants co-owner also weighed in on the state of the NFL, as well as the team's new (old) QB: Eli Manning.
