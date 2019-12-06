Treasury yields tick higher as investors await jobs report

At 02:50 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.8034%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.2482%.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, following an upbeat tone from President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Trump said the world's two largest economies were inching closer to a trade deal. His comments come as investors continue to closely monitor the prospect of a so-called "phase one" trade agreement, with less than 10 days to go before Washington is poised to impose even more tariffs on Chinese goods.

Dec. 15 is the date when tariffs on another $156 billion in Chinese goods will go into effect.