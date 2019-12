A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the company's Crew Dragon capsule for the Demo-1 mission.

SpaceX's Dragon, a reusable cargo spacecraft launched by the company's Falcon 9 rocket, has reached the International Space Station for a successful supply delivery, SpaceX tweeted Sunday.

"Capture confirmed! After 19 flights to the @space_station, Dragon has now delivered over 95,000 pounds of critical supplies to the orbiting laboratory," the company posted on Twitter.