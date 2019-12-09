Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Virgin Galactic, Macy's, Chevron & more

Citi said in its downgrade of Chevron that it was "worried" about signs of "anemic returns" and "problematic project execution."

The 14-month underperformance of energy equities has been acute: global IOCs have lagged global equities by 20%, while for US E&P and Services, it has been over 50%. Within this mayhem, CVX has emerged as a relative safe haven, benefiting from balance sheet strength and clear capital allocation. But we think that safe-haven status might now be overplayed. 2019 has seen CVX's returns (CROCI and ROE) fall as much as most IOC peers; 2019E ROE of 8% says that more action is needed.