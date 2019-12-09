Asia stocks edge higher; China exports decline in November

Asia stocks traded higher Monday morning as China's exports declined in November for the fourth consecutive month, Reuters reported citing customs data.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.33% in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.36%. South Korea's Kospi also added 0.13%.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia gained in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up by 0.2%.
Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.08% higher.
China's overseas shipments dropped 1.1% year-on-year in November, below the 1.0% expansion expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. Imports, on the other hand, rose 0.3% as compared to a year earlier — exceeding projections for a 1.8% decline.
The latest print on Chinese trade comes as Beijing remains embroiled in a trade war with Washington. Both parties aim to reach a "phase one" trade deal that has remained elusive ahead of a closely-watched date of Dec. 15, when additional tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. are set to kick in.
Meanwhile, a blockbuster jobs report stateside sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring 337.27 points to close at 28,015.06 on Friday — its best performance since Oct. 4.
The U.S. economy added 266,000 jobs in November, according to figures released Friday by the Labor Department, smashing a gain of 187,000 expected by economists in a Dow Jones poll. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, matching its lowest level since 1969.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.69 after falling from levels above 98.1 last week.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.56 per dollar after strengthening from lows beyond 109.6 in the previous week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6833 after rising from levels below $0.678 last week.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.