Asia stocks edge higher; China exports decline in November

Asia stocks traded higher Monday morning as China's exports declined in November for the fourth consecutive month, Reuters reported citing customs data.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.33% in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.36%. South Korea's Kospi also added 0.13%.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia gained in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up by 0.2%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.08% higher.

China's overseas shipments dropped 1.1% year-on-year in November, below the 1.0% expansion expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. Imports, on the other hand, rose 0.3% as compared to a year earlier — exceeding projections for a 1.8% decline.

The latest print on Chinese trade comes as Beijing remains embroiled in a trade war with Washington. Both parties aim to reach a "phase one" trade deal that has remained elusive ahead of a closely-watched date of Dec. 15, when additional tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. are set to kick in.