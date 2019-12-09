Cramer's lightning round: Ring the register on Fitbit

Kellogg Company: "Can I just go with high-quality here? We interviewed [Coca-Cola CEO] Jim Quincey this morning ... even better is Pepsi — PEP, that's the one I want you in."

Teladoc: "Let's wait and see if the head and shoulders pattern continues. I'm enough of a chartist to care about that ... but I do like the stock."

Wynn Resorts: "I got to wait to see what they do with trade. No sense to go out in front of the trade deal, no sense."

Iron Mountain: "I've looked at this dividend several times. I believe it is safe at 7.5%. I know that it is a boring stock. I don't care about boring, I care about income and it's got it."

Exelixis: "You know that we've liked this stock ... I insist that you keep a speculative position on in this situation."

Revolve: "I like Revolve. ... I think Revolve goes higher."

Fitbit: "Well, it's time to ring the register."

Advanced Micro Devices: "We like [CEO] Lisa Sue. We think it goes higher."