Cramer's lightning round: Ring the register on Fitbit

Kellogg Company: "Can I just go with high-quality here? We interviewed [Coca-Cola CEO] Jim Quincey this morning ... even better is Pepsi — PEP, that's the one I want you in."
Teladoc: "Let's wait and see if the head and shoulders pattern continues. I'm enough of a chartist to care about that ... but I do like the stock."
Wynn Resorts: "I got to wait to see what they do with trade. No sense to go out in front of the trade deal, no sense."
Iron Mountain: "I've looked at this dividend several times. I believe it is safe at 7.5%. I know that it is a boring stock. I don't care about boring, I care about income and it's got it."
Exelixis: "You know that we've liked this stock ... I insist that you keep a speculative position on in this situation."
Revolve: "I like Revolve. ... I think Revolve goes higher."
Fitbit: "Well, it's time to ring the register."
Advanced Micro Devices: "We like [CEO] Lisa Sue. We think it goes higher."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Pepsi.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com