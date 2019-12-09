Elon Musk showed off his Tesla Cybertruck at an upscale Malibu restaurant this weekend

Tesla CEO Elon Musk debuted his not-yet-released Cybertruck this weekend, stirring up attention at Malibu's famed Nobu restaurant.

Several videos captured the Cybertruck, which is not due for sale until 2021, driving down Los Angeles roads Saturday evening. The vehicle was spotted the same night parked outside the upscale sushi restaurant Nobu in Malibu, where Musk dined that evening.

Onlookers are seen in the video taking photos of the parked car, which the valets left up front. Musk later came out of the restaurant along with curious patrons, including actor Ed Norton, to take a look at the car. Then, as Musk pulled out of the parking lot, he plowed over what appears to be a traffic cone placed by the restaurant.

Other videos captured by YouTube user Roberto Cruz later in the evening show the Cybertruck cruising down what appears to be highway I-405. In the videos, the truck appears to be equipped with manufacturer's plates, meaning that while it may not be street-legal yet, it can be driven on roads for testing.