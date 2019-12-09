Justice Department watchdog finds Trump-Russia probe was not tainted by political bias

U.S. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz arrives before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.

The Department of Justice's internal watchdog on Monday released its long-awaited report on the FBI's decision to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, including its surveillance of a then-Trump campaign aide.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz found that there was a proper legal basis for the FBI to seek a surveillance warrant against Carter Page, a former foreign policy advisor to Trump's campaign, according to the report, which runs more than 400 pages in length.

Horowitz also reported that there was no evidence of political bias at the root of the investigation — rebuffing President Donald Trump's repeated claims about a concerted effort to undermine his campaign being led by "deep state" Washington bureaucrats.

Crucially, the report concluded that the so-called Steele dossier —which contained salacious claims about Trump and was held up as a key example of bias in the investigation — "played no role" in the opening of the probe into Trump campaign officials.

But Horowitz's probe did find "serious performance failures" made by some agents in charge of the surveillance applications submitted to the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

Despite the indications from early reports that Horowitz's findings would deflate many of Trump's allegations about FBI wrongdoing, the president tweeted Sunday afternoon that the watchdog report "will be the big story!"

