Shares of Wingstop look poised to rally 75%, and investors should buy the stock ahead of the company's analyst day on January 16, Goldman Sachs said Monday.
The firm added the restaurant chain to its "Americas Conviction List" based on same-store sales momentum and international growth opportunities.
