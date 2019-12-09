Lord & Taylor is plotting its comeback under new owner Le Tote, starting with a SoHo pop-up shop

The Lord & Taylor brand is making its return to New York, after its iconic flagship store on Fifth Avenue went dark earlier this year, following more than a century in business.

Under its new owner, rental service Le Tote, Lord & Taylor will open a pop-up shop in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, at 138 Wooster Street, from Dec. 11 through Christmas Eve. The shop, clocking in at about 2,400 square feet, is just a fraction of what used to be roughly 700,000 square feet of dresses, hand bags and shoes that Lord & Taylor operated on Fifth Avenue.

Le Tote completed its acquisition of Lord & Taylor from Hudson's Bay for $100 million in cash earlier this year. Hudson's Bay still owns the department store chain's real estate, but Le Tote received three years of free rent for 38 locations, with five stores planned to shut.

Hudson's Bay said it sold Lord & Taylor to boost its balance sheet and focus investments on its Saks Fifth Avenue business and Hudson's Bay stores in Canada.

Now, Le Tote is focused on expanding Lord & Taylor's audience to reach younger consumers and make sure they don't think of the stores as "where my mom shops," according to Le Tote co-founder and president Brett Northart.

"We want [this SoHo store] to signal we are investing in the business. It's not going away," Northart said in a phone interview. "This pop-up ... is a way for us to really collect feedback and understand what people are looking for." He added that it will help Le Tote determine what it does with its other real estate, whether it shutters some larger locations to open smaller ones or carves out space in larger stores for other uses, down the road.

"If we keep doing things the same way they have been done, ... [we're] going to fail," Northart said.